Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks 4/24/21 @ 8:00PM CST at SAP Center

Minnesota Wild (30-13-3) 63pts third in Honda West

3.13 Objectives For Per Recreation (twelfth within the NHL)

2.59 Objectives Towards Per Recreation (eighth within the NHL)

18.3% Energy Play (twenty third within the NHL)

84% Penalty Kill (sixth within the NHL)

High 5 Scorers:

1. # 97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 21G 19A = 40pts

2. #22 Kevin Fiala ~ 16G 14A = 30pts

3. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 10G 18A = 28pts

4. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 6G 21A = 27pts

5. # 14 Joel Eriksson Ek ~ 15G 9A = 24pts

High 3 PIM’s:

1. #21 Carson Soucy ~ 49 PIM’s

2. #18 Jordan Greenway ~ 44 PIM’s

3. #24 Matt Dumba ~ 40 PIM’s

High Goaltenders:

1. #33 Cam Talbot (17-6-3) 2.33GAA .926percentSP 2SO

2. # 34 Kaapo Kahkonen (13-7-0) 2.66GAA .910% SP 2SO

Vs.

San Jose Sharks (18-23-5) 41pts sixth in Honda West

2.54 Objectives For Per Recreation (twenty sixth within the NHL)

3.35 Objectives Towards Per Recreation (twenty seventh within the NHL)

15.5% Energy Play (twenty seventh within the NHL)

79.7% Penalty Kill (14th within the NHL)

High 5 Scorers:

1. #9 Evander Kane ~ 17G 19A = 36pts

2. #48 Tomas Hertl ~ 14G 15A = 29pts

3. #39 Logan Couture ~ 14G 12A = 26pts

4. #28 Timo Meier ~ 9G 17A = 26pts

5. #88 Brent Burns ~ 6G 20A = 26pts

High 3 PIM’s:

1. #9 Evander Kane ~ 40 PIM’s

2. # 71 Viktor Knyzhov ~ 39 PIM’s

3. #88 Brent Burns ~ 26 PIM’s

High Goaltenders:

1. #31 Martin Jones (15-12-3) 3.19GAA .898percentSP 1SO

2. # 32 Josef Korenar (0-2-0) 3.06GAA .896% SP

Strains:

San Jose Sharks

E. Kane ~ Couture ~ Gregor

Balcers~Hertl~Marleau

Meier ~ Gambrell ~ Labanc

Donato~Kellman~Leonard

Ferraro~Burns

Knyzhov ~ Karlsson

Simek~Vlasic

Jones

Korenar

Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov ~ Quick ~ Zuccarello

Greenway ~ Eriksson Ek ~ M. Foligno

Fiala~Hartman~Johansson

Parise ~ Sturm ~ Bonino

Suter~Spurgeon

Brodin ~ Dumba

Cole~Soucy

Talbot

Kahkonen

When you haven’t seen this tribute video put collectively by the NHL and the San Jose Sharks in honor of Patrick marleau setting the brand new report for NHL video games performed, you need to. It additionally has an additional factor of cool, because it’s narrated by none aside from Sharks super-fan and Metallica frontman, James Hetfield. I don’t learn about you, however when you’re not going to have the likes of somebody like Wayne Gretzky do your tribute, to have somebody of the celebrity and achievement of Hetfield is wonderful. In hockey, we don’t usually get the identical ranges of well-known followers like in soccer, basketball, or baseball. We don’t usually have common attendance of the likes of Spike Lee usually sitting at middle courtroom for New York Knicks video games. I suppose we all know much less about well-known folks at hockey video games, as a result of we don’t get the air time on the nationwide networks than the opposite three sports activities. It additionally is perhaps that hockey traditionally talking is extra blue collar than the opposite sports activities. It’s not glamorous. And it’s most likely the one time these of fame stay up for, the place they’ll simply go and luxuriate in a recreation. Positive, they might find yourself in a set, nevertheless it’s merely enjoyable for them. Different well-known hockey followers can be Alyssa Milano, Jon Hamm, Kevin Smith, Gene Simmons, Jim Belushi, Denis Leary, Vince Vaughan, Adam Sandler amongst others.

Nonetheless, this begs the query. Ought to the day come, {that a} Minnesota Wild participant breaks some form of NHL report, who the heck would we’ve to relate that video tribute? Our listing of celebrities will not be very glamorous. We’ve the likes of Soul Assylum frontman, Dave Pirner. Sorry Soul Assylum followers, he doesn’t come near Hetfield. I suppose there’s at all times Bob Dylan. That will be a weirdly narrated tribute video. Then there’s Winona Ryder. Um, most likely not, though her latest Winona.com tourism video was fairly cool. Then there’s the trio of individuals named “Anderson” in Louis Anderson, Loni Anderson, and Richard Dean Anderson. The final of the trio would take advantage of sense, contemplating all of his hockey references in McGuyver. Plainly our most well-known have already handed, together with Charles Schultz, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Sinclair Lewis, Judy Garland, and naturally Prince. Prince would most likely the one that the majority would need, though when it got here to sports activities, his sport of selection was basketball.

So final evening was an evening of extremes. That first purpose by Kirill Kaprizov was a factor of magnificence. I believe what made it so superior, is that’s ought to have by no means even occurred. First, we had Jared Spurgeon making the fast, brief move to Kaprizov. Then, Kaprizov was capable of preserve possession by passing the puck to himself between his legs. For many gamers making an attempt such a transfer, would find yourself in dropping possession. After which he took the puck to the online, one other space of the ice the Wild haven’t at all times been profitable in. There have been simply so many occasions the place Minnesota might have misplaced the puck in that sequence, however didn’t. This can be a new Minnesota Wild, and I adore it. In fact, the exact opposite occurred with 0.9 seconds remaining within the first interval. That purpose by Trevor Moore ticked me off to no finish. I mentioned to myself “actually, we couldn’t make it to the primary intermission?” That purpose had me on edge the remainder of the sport, as a result of late objectives like that usually spark the workforce. And searching the place the shot clock ended on the finish the evening, this recreation might have simply ended up with Los Angeles within the win column.

The ability play continues to indicate up for the Minnesota Wild. It’s unusual that it’s taken this lengthy for it to click on. Nonetheless, I’m not going to argue that it has. I’ll take no matter energy play objectives we are able to get. And naturally, it shouldn’t come as a shock that the Wild’s energy play purpose got here from Kaprizov. Positive, Kaprizov was helped by the truth that Anze Kopitar misplaced his stick, however I’m not going to argue. In fact Kopitar bought that one again, with a purpose of his personal late within the third interval. Like I mentioned in yesterday’s recreation preview, he simply merely has a means of constructing issues occur for his workforce. I preserve questioning what would have occurred to this workforce had we drafted Kopitar as a substitute of flippin’ Benoit Pouliot. However we weren’t the one workforce that failed to choose up the longtime Kings’ ahead. I suppose like many groups are sometimes hesitant at drafting Russian gamers, Slovenian gamers are most likely much more of a thriller.

Tonight, the Minnesota Wild have the chance to clinch a playoff sport. They want a single level so as to take action. And naturally as a result of that may be a chance, I fear that the Wild will squander the possibility to make it occur. First off, it doesn’t matter if the Sharks are nice or horrible, however outings at SAP Middle have a behavior of going poorly. The Sharks haven’t performed since Wednesday evening, by which they suffered a 5-2 loss to Vegas. That was additionally the sport the place they had been capable of honor Marleau. They wish to get a win at residence for his or her Iron Man. And so they’ve had the time to really have a real follow, the one factor the Wild hasn’t been capable of do. In that recreation towards Vegas, the Sharks’ Evander Kane tried to take liberties with the Golden Knights. Vegas however, was having none of it. If Kane makes an attempt the identical intimidation techniques, the Wild can be sensible to repeat Vegas’ strategy. It does assist that Minnesota has Marcus Foligno again within the lineup, as that ought to make Kane have to actually assume if that’s a ploy he actually desires to strive.

In the case of celebrities and hockey, there may be one video that every one of us must see. It pains me a bit that it comes from the Pittsburgh Penguins, nevertheless it’s nonetheless wonderful. Nothing fairly like a workforce nominating the one and solely Mister Rogers as superstar captain for the season. You’ll be able to skip forward to in regards to the 2:30 mark when you don’t wish to watch the whole factor.