Game Recap: Sons Blast Lakers Home for Summer, Coast to 63rd Win, 121-110

The Phoenix Suns resumed play, but Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton gave the team a 63–58 lead at halftime, and then the rest helped open the game in the third quarter.

Inspired by Devin Booker’s threes, Ayton’s jams and Chris Paul’s dimes, the Suns took a 26-point lead in the third to close the game.

Ayton finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Booker had 32 points (6 3*), 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Chris Paul had 12 assists, 6 points and 4 rebounds. Neither of them played in the fourth quarter.

*Booker now equals a high of 6 three-point shots for the 17th time in his regular season career. They have never made more in regular season games, but have scored 8 out of 10 in closeout games against lakers In the last round…