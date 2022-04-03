Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Los Angeles Kings

Stick a fork in the 2021-22 Winnipeg Jets. They’re officially cooked, busted by the mighty Los Angeles Kings and Cal Peterson. Despite hitting LA on dangerous counters and relentless assault in the middle, the Jets managed to lose 3–2 at home. It’s about to put the nail in Winnipeg’s playoff coffin. The Jets were never built for post-season runs and this game, while exciting here and there, exhibits many of the same issues we’re used to. Winnipeg scored a bit, but that’s not an excuse for a generally mediocre performance. The Jets just aren’t that great and are hell bent on doing things like playing Zach Sanford in the top-6. I appreciate Zach’s dedication and drive but he’s not going to score you goals like KFC.

,