Game Thread: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

30 March 2022

rogers place

730 PM MT

TVs: Sportsnet One, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Anti-National: Jewels from the Crown

The Oilers registered a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. They have their eyes set on the LA Kings tonight, as a regulation win will propel them to second place in the Pacific.

three things to watch

  • Conor McDavid and Leon Dressital are close to hitting some milestones. Conor McDavid two…

