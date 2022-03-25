GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

24 March 2022

rogers place

7 pm MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Anti-National: Fear the Fin

oilers Are back home and they want to get back in the win column after a 0-1-1 road trip. They will host the Sharks, who have had trouble scoring goals throughout the season. What can we expect tonight?

Ken-McDavid-Yamamoto

McLeod-Draitsel-Hyman

armband-rnh-puljujarvik

foegele-shor-kasyan

Archibald-Ryan nurse-ceci

keith-bouchard

ear-berry

Russell Blacksmith

koskinen — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) 24 March 2022

three things to watch