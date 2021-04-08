LATEST

Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Napoli

Avatar
By
Posted on
Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Napoli

If you are to believe what some corners of the Italian press are throwing out there, then there is more than just three points at stake tonight when Juventus faces Napoli. You can probably guess what I’m getting at with that last sentence, and the fact that there’s so many uncertainties on top of the squad’s struggles in recent weeks just adds to the pressure that comes with being in such a situation Juventus currently is.

Juventus needs points. Badly. They need points to stay ahead of Napoli. And they need points to ensure that their current fourth-place standing, at worst, stays right where it is and missing out on the Champions League next season never actually becomes a thing. The thing is, though, their form is basically the opposite what they need to make sure that they are finishing no worse than fourth place.

The mistakes of the last few weeks and months are the reason why Juventus enter this showdown with Napoli — remember, the fabled game in hand that we’ve been touting for months now — on the cusp of either getting some breathing room between fourth and fifth place or falling out of the top four completely. (There’s also the possibility of a draw where all of this becomes moot and there’s another week of this exact same talking point, but whatever.)

For Juventus, it’s rather simple: put an end to the stumble they’re currently on.

We’ve seen Juventus play well against Napoli this season in the Supercoppa. We’ve also seen Juventus not play well against Napoli all of a matter of days later in their first Serie A meeting of the season. We know Juventus can beat Napoli because they’ve already done it once before this season. But we also know that Napoli can beat Juventus because that has also happened once before this season.

What could this third meeting entail? Well, who the hell knows. But we’re about to find out.

Contents hide
1 MATCH INFO
2 STARTING LINEUPS
3 HOW TO WATCH

MATCH INFO

When: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Official kickoff time: 6:45 p.m. local time in Italy and across Europe; 5:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom; 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time; 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-4-2): Buffon; Danilo, de Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Demiral, Frabotta, Dragusin, Di Pardo, Arthur, McKennie, Beans, Ramsey, Kulusevski, Dybala

Napoli starting XI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Fabian Ruiz, Demme; Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens

Napoli bench: Contini, Ospina, Bakayoko, Mario Rui, Elmas, Osimhen, Maksimovic, Politano, Petagna, Manolas, Cioffi, Lobotka

HOW TO WATCH

Television: RAI Italia North America (United States); RAI Italia North American, TLN (Canada); Premier Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Serie A (Italy)

Online/mobile: ESPN+ (United States); DAZN (Canada); Premier Player HD (United Kingdom); Sky Go Italia, NOW TV (Italy)

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top