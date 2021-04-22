Gamebred Fighting Championship: Masvidal’s Bare Knuckle MMA Promotion

Jorge Masvidal introduced as we speak that he’s beginning a brand new combat promotion known as Gamebred Combating Championship. This isn’t your run of the mill promotion both. Masvidal introduced that this new undertaking will probably be a naked knuckle MMA promotion, citing his roots as inspiration.

Forward of UFC 261, Masvidal introduced on his Instagram as we speak that he and the Latin hip hop artist, Anuel, will probably be engaged on the promotion and the primary card takes place in Miami on June twenty fifth. Viewing is just not but introduced and can doubtless take be introduced as offers get labored out.



Gamebred Combating Championship: Naked Knuckle MMA

Jorge Masvidal’s roots are effectively referred to as he made his title on the yard brawling scene with legends like Kimbo Slice. Gamebred Combating Championship is an amalgamation of the 2 issues that made Masvidal what he’s as we speak. The toughness constructed on the streets and the combined martial artist we all know as we speak.

Naked knuckle promotions have been popping up for a while now and are gaining traction within the fight sports activities neighborhood. By far probably the most notable is Naked Knuckle FC, which is strictly a boxing promotion. With its rise in reputation, naked knuckle boxing has taken off in followers minds.

Alternatively, WLC has introduced Lethwei to the forefront of martial arts from the far east. Lethwei is, after all, naked knuckle Muay Thai with headbutts.

Apparently sufficient, Gamebred Combating Championship isn’t the primary naked knuckle MMA promotion, nor will or not it’s the one one round. Early MMA occasions and even the unique UFC playing cards have been naked knuckle however dropped the violence for extra of an viewers. In Poland, there’s additionally a promotion known as Wotore which is an MMA promotion that has shed the gloves.

Keep posted to My MMA Information for all the newest surrounding Gamebred Combating Championship and extra. Thanks for studying!

Thirsty for some naked knuckle motion? Take a look at this Technical Readout on Jim Alers, a BKFC fan favourite on YouTube under!



Blaine Henry

Your pleasant neighborhood combat fan. I watch manner too many fights and my spouse lets me comprehend it. Additionally, Cowboy Cerrone is the GOAT.