GAMEDAY 43: Penguins vs. Flyers

GAMEDAY 43: Penguins vs. Flyers

Penguins (27-13-2) vs. Flyers (19-17-6)

PPG Paints Enviornment | Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, April 15 | 7:00PM Japanese

AT&TSN-PT | NBCSP

Tonight, the Penguins return dwelling from a 6 recreation highway journey to kick off April, which noticed them go 4-2-0 and taking 8 out of a potential 10 factors.

And after 3 days off, one in all which included the Commerce Deadline and the acquisition of Jeff Carter, welcoming the wretched and horrible Flyers to the Paint Can looks like the proper platform for Carter to return in and make an absolute assertion.

Ideally, that assertion is scoring a aim.

Jeff Carter whips ass.  His specific model of hockey looks like it is going to be the proper match for the Penguins.  He’s huge.  He’s rangy.  He can nonetheless skate (thread here on that) and is aware of the place to go to attain targets (average dive into his numbers right here).

For a staff just like the Penguins which have had bother attending to the middle-to-low slot all season lengthy outdoors of the Crosby line, bringing in a man like Carter who will get exactly to these places together with his photographs goes to be a welcomed change.  By way of Evolving Hockey:

He’s additionally received nice hair.

Strains

Primarily based on observe traces yesterday, Carter will get his first crack centering the 2nd line with Zucker and McCann on his flanks.

Malkin, Kapanen, Tanev, Angello, and Gaudreau all stay out with numerous illnesses and timelines. Jarry getting the nod between the sticks.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Protection

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Web

Jarry

Flyers

The Flyers are a large number.  We may most likely cease there and also you wouldn’t miss something, however let’s look a little bit deeper, we could?

They presently sit 6 factors out of a playoff spot, having misplaced every of their final two to Washington (6-1) and Buffalo (5-3).  They’re 4-4-2 of their final 10, sixth place within the division, and have performed two extra video games than the Bruins, whom they’re chasing for that 4th and remaining playoff spot.

As an alternative of actually promoting on the deadline, they re-signed Scott Laughton, a participant that might have fetched them vital draft capital for what he brings to the desk, notably for a contending staff.

The group nonetheless believes they’re a playoff staff regardless of not creating a lot offense.  Graphics beneath through Hockey Viz:

They do suppress at a good charge, permitting 12% fewer anticipated targets in opposition to relative to the league common.  That’s stunning contemplating they’ve given up 3 or extra targets on 31 events this season.

Their -31 aim differential in all conditions is third worst within the division behind the Devils (-32) and Sabres (-47).  On high of giving up 3 or extra targets 31 occasions, they’ve given up 4 or extra 20 occasions.

By way of Hockey-Reference

Almost half of their video games have seen them hand over 4 or extra targets.

Goaltending has been an issue, the place they’ve given up 150 targets on simply north of 114 anticipated targets.  Additionally through Hockey Viz:

The expectation is that Carter Hart will get the nod tonight after Brian Elliott gave up 6 to the Caps on Tuesday.  In all conditions this 12 months (GSAx through Evolving Hockey)

Title GP (GS) W L OTL GAA SV% Shutouts Targets Saved Above Expectation
Carter Hart 26 (24) 8 11 5 3.79 0.872 1 -26.3
Brian Elliott 22 (18) 11 6 1 3.04 0.888 2 -13.41

Lao Ren Cha - 老人茶: YIKES YIKES YIKES YIKES YIKES YIKES YIKES YIKES YIKES

Forwards

van Riemsdyk – Couturier – Farabee

Giroux – Hayes – Voracek

Laughton – Patrick – Konecny

Lindblom – Laczynski – Aube-Kubel

Protection

Provorov – Braun

Sanheim – Hagg

Gostisbehere – Myers

In Web

Hart

Massive likelihood to increase the successful streak to 4.

Sink the Flyers.

Go Pens.

