Gameday 44: #MoveTheSabres

rez

April 17, 2021 7:49 am

Penguins (27-13-3) vs. Sabres (11-25-7)

KeyBank Middle | Buffalo, NY

Saturday, April 17 | 3:00pm Jap

NBC

Welcome again to weekend gameday. The gameday that has to jot down two fucking blogs about buffalo for some purpose and never even the cool animal, however the shithole in ny.

It’s exhausting to know what to jot down concerning the Buffalo Sabres that hasn’t already been stated. They’re very unhealthy at hockey and don’t appear inquisitive about getting higher at hockey. That is compounded with being in Buffalo which is a nasty place that got here in useless final within the Rez Patreon (hyperlink in bio) greatest cities ballot 3 years in a row and counting.

When you google picture search “Buffalo, NY” that is third consequence:

They don’t even need anybody to know they exist. This man is carrying a helmet almost certainly as a result of he’s afraid of the numerous gangs of babies who pelt residents with rocks. Buffalo is misplaced to a bygone time.

Weekend gameday has determined, and we take no pleasure on this, that we should transfer the Sabres. Listed here are some areas that may be preferable over the town of Buffalo, NY and its sewer individuals.

Tupelo, Mississippi

Visit Tupelo, MS - Nashville Lifestyles

Execs: Elvis was born right here. Nobody will care concerning the Sabres and this can be good for the Sabres as a result of then they will simply proceed to be themselves.

Cons: A shitty Van Morrison tune that is unnecessary.

Bakersfield, Ca

New report finds Bakersfield has 4th worst air quality in the nation | KGET 17

Execs: the Buffalo of California

Cons: the Buffalo of California

Jacksonville, Florida

5 Exciting Attractions in Jacksonville, Florida | Sun RV Resorts

Execs: Already 2 groups in Florida to allow them to maintain a low profile. Additionally loads of alternatives to do crimes to assist complement decrease paid gamers incomes, like a signing bonus sorta.

Cons: City Meyer lives there now.

Strains:

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Protection

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Internet

Jarry

Sabres:

Cared GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

Pens ought to win by a minimum of 12 targets. Please use the hashtag #MovetheSabres however please you’ll want to credit score me and my patreon (hyperlink in bio) immediately while you do or you can be listening to from my lawyer JW Goldmann.

Go Pens

