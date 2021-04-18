LATEST

Gameday 45: #MoveTheSabres International

Gameday 45: #MoveTheSabres International

By rez

April 18, 2021 9:02 am

Penguins (28-13-3) vs. Sabres (11-26-7)

KeyBank Heart | Buffalo, NY

Sunday, April 18 | 3:00pm Jap

AT&TSNP | ESPN+ | MSGB

Welcome again to weekend gameday. The gameday that ordered a charcuterie board delivered to its home final evening.

I can’t misinform you. I’m penning this from the longer term. Residing the patreon life means you should be prepared for any actuality whereas retaining the content material trough full for the lil’ piggies. Sooie certainly.

To no ones shock the #MovetheSabres motion has despatched twitter (and my patreon) into frothing, sexually repressed, unusable insanity. The strategies have been pouring in.

Really, nobody needs to dwell in Buffalo.

At present we are going to tackle among the nice worldwide locations the place the Sabres may land and live on.

Leeds, England

Leeds, England — universities fuel digital powerhouse | Financial Times

Professionals: Received a bizarre identify form of like buffalo. In all probability has some good bars and fish and chips. Additionally most likely has a soccer stadium they may simply put ice in. They love these little fucking swords too.

Cons: Seems outdated. Is in England.

Kiev, Ukraine

Hints for a Smooth Stay in Kiev, Ukraine - Europe Up Close

Professionals: The buffalo of Europe

Cons: The buffalo of Europe

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Life in Ulan Bator, the World's Most Polluted Capital | Time

Professionals: Actually so fucking polluted that the sabres would have an enormous residence ice benefit. May not even be ice, may simply be an ice like sludge. Actual likelihood to carve out a distinct segment right here.

Cons: Genocide.

Strains

Penguins

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Protection

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Web

DeSmith

Sabres

They misplaced and that i nonetheless can’t be bothered by who or what they’re

The loss final evening formally ended their hopes of constructing the playoffs. End them off

go pens

