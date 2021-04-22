Gameday 47: Penguins vs. Devils

Penguins (29-14-3) vs. Devils (14-25-6)

PPG Paints Area | Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, April 22 | 7:00PM Jap

MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins hit the reset and play half two of the trilogy in opposition to the Devils on Thursday evening.

The Penguins cruised to a 6-0 lead by way of 2 durations after which absolute hell broke free within the third, which is ok and all, as a result of it seems successful 7-6 in regulation finally is strictly the identical as successful 6-0 or 60-0 or 600-0.

Significantly, who cares

Coach Sullivan mentioned Kasperi Kapanen is once more taking part within the morning skate. “At this level, he’ll be a game-time resolution.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 22, 2021

Tanev skated on his personal, Malkin in a non-contact jawn, in order that’s cool.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Protection

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Internet

Jarry

The Devils scored six objectives within the third interval on Tuesday evening.

They nonetheless misplaced.

They suck

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich

Johnsson – Hischier – Studenic

Wooden – McLeod – Bastian

Foote – Boqvist – Merkley

Protection

Butcher – Carrick

Murray – Severson

Siegenthaler – Tennyson

In Internet

Blackwood

Go Pens.