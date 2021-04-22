Gameday 47: Penguins vs. Devils

Penguins (29-14-3) vs. Devils (14-25-6)
PPG Paints Area | Pittsburgh, PA
Thursday, April 22 | 7:00PM Jap
MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins hit the reset and play half two of the trilogy in opposition to the Devils on Thursday evening.
The Penguins cruised to a 6-0 lead by way of 2 durations after which absolute hell broke free within the third, which is ok and all, as a result of it seems successful 7-6 in regulation finally is strictly the identical as successful 6-0 or 60-0 or 600-0.
Significantly, who cares
Coach Sullivan mentioned Kasperi Kapanen is once more taking part within the morning skate. “At this level, he’ll be a game-time resolution.”
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 22, 2021
Tanev skated on his personal, Malkin in a non-contact jawn, in order that’s cool.
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Zucker
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues
Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour
Protection
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Marino
In Internet
Jarry
The Devils scored six objectives within the third interval on Tuesday evening.
They nonetheless misplaced.
They suck
Forwards
Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich
Johnsson – Hischier – Studenic
Wooden – McLeod – Bastian
Foote – Boqvist – Merkley
Protection
Butcher – Carrick
Murray – Severson
Siegenthaler – Tennyson
In Internet
Blackwood
I’ve by no means been Aggressive.. I solely set out, to outdo Myself. 💎
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 19, 2021
Go Pens.