Gameday: Maple Leafs @ Lightning

Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Sportsnet, NHLN, TVAS, BSSUN at 7:30 PM

Note the start time. It is important that Mondays last as long as possible.

In earlier times, the schedule usually included a Leafs road trip to Florida each year about this time. Everyone else in Ontario was headed to Florida for March break, why not the Leafs? This year’s event is a bit late for the March holiday, but it will still be a bit warmer in Tampa than in Toronto.

The final month of the season is packed with one game every two days, and the Leafs are about to end tiring. There is no real way around it. They have too many players injured, they need to practice with new players, and it’s impossible to just dial back and get too much rest.

But in the spring the Florida Roadies…