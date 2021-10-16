10 games like danganronpa To Play In 2021

Monokuma’s back and more deadly than ever in Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls, the third-person action shooter/adventure hybrid coming to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend (For Playstation 3 & Xbox 360)

After five years of intense battles against powerful enemies that threatens the existence of the planet, Ragna The Bloodedge, also known as ‘The Grim Reaper’ loses his memories. In this scenario, a new character named Celica A Mercury appears before Ragna with an unknown agenda. It is believed that if left by himself he will be in danger but if he is accompanied by any other characters they might get instead.

What makes BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend different from other games in the franchise?

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend’s biggest milestone is that it’s the final version of Blazblue before its second sequel comes out. This game also features a lot of new tweaks and changes, which includes additional scenarios not found in previous versions. Apart from that, this game also continues the story where it ended off in Blazblue: Continuum Shift EXTEND so players who haven’t played any version at all can enjoy the story much better than ever.

Catherine (For Playstation 3 & Xbox 360)

Catherine takes place in an alternate reality where long-time married Vincent Brooks is having recurrent nightmares involving climbing a large, looming tower while being pursued by monstrous versions of his own friends and terrorized by a menacing presence.

Catherine’s gameplay is built around solving puzzles which involve pushing, pulling, climbing, crawling, and other interactions with the environment. Solving these puzzles unlocks doors or creates new paths to previously inaccessible areas. Vincent must climb this tower while avoiding obstacles like chasms, spikes, pitfalls and gorgon women who attempt to crush him.

Wipeout 2048 (For Playstation Vita)

WipeoutHD/Fury for PlayStation 3 will be getting an HD remake on PlayStation Vita called Wipeout 2048 . Existing owners of the PS3 version of the game will get it at no additional cost via download voucher inside retail copies of “Wipeout 2048” from launch day. This separate disc-based version of the game will not require a copy of WipeoutHD/Fury to play, and includes all content from the PS3 version as well as new modes, tracks, ships and more!

What makes this racing game compelling?

The biggest thing about Wipeout 2048 is its incredible speed and handling through each track. Each ship responds almost telepathically to your commands and even slight mistakes can send you flying off the edge of a platform or into oncoming traffic so it really keeps you on your toes during those split second reactions. Weapons also give plenty of assistance but never enough that they’ll cause you to lose control completely if used properly.

One Piece Unlimited World Red (For PS3, PS Vita & PC)

This game takes place in a new world separate from the canon storyline. The Straw Hat Pirates meet a young girl named Pato who has the power to craft unique items out of thin air by using image photographs. Pato is chased by an evil pirate group called Red Hair Pirates led by Shanks’ rival . After facing these pirates, Luffy and his crew protect Pato from her pursuers and continue on their journey across the Grand Line in search of adventure!

What makes this beat ’em up impressive?

One Piece Unlimited World Red offers a wealth of content for players that can be enjoyed alone or with friends. Of course, you can expect your typical One Piece cutscenes and combat with over 70 characters to play as and 50 bounty missions for players to engage in. Players can also craft items, train new skills and even go fishing for some new challenges. And with 90 missions currently available and more on the way, this game is an absolute must-have for One Piece fans.

Strider (For Playstation 3 & Xbox 360) An ancient evil stirs in the far reaches of space – a forgotten god from a bygone age who seethes with rage against all living things as he lashes out from his cosmic prison! Strider returns to battle Hiryu’s archenemy Grandmaster Meio who seeks nothing less than total world domination! Explore new heights and depths never reached before as you slash your way through fully destructible environments!

What makes this platformer special?

Strider delivers old-school fast paced action with exceptional graphics which brings to mind games like Devil May Cry and God of War. Fans will appreciate the amount of content they can get from unlocking new costumes, powers and abilities. Controls are fluid, combos are easy to perform and the difficulty ramps up nicely from normal to hard so players can enjoy a challenge without being overwhelmed.

Sorcery Saga: Curse of the Great Curry God (For Playstation Vita)

In a world where magic is a commonplace thing, there exists a restaurant called Pupuru’s Tasty Shop run by a young girl named Pupuru. One day, while going through some stuff at herpa’s magical item store she finds an old book containing curry recipes. One of these recipes calls for the main ingredient, red curry leaf , but every time she tries to find one on her own she gets in some sort of trouble!

What makes this RPG special?

Sorcery Saga has all the makings of your typical fantasy RPG so players can expect memorable characters, hours of adventure and various items/buildings to build up their village with. However what sets it apart is the turn-based combat which gives it a distinct Pokemon feel where players can capture enemies to fight alongside them while they travel through dungeons. This game also offers plenty of content for multiplayer fans as well with four player co-op either locally or online. So whether you’re looking for an exciting new RPG or just something that’s different than the usual games on the market; you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on this one.

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 (For Nintendo 3DS)

After the events of Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor, a breach between Earth and the netherworld has opened up over Tokyo , spilling demons everywhere. As a result, time has frozen over and the city is now in ruin. A few survivors remain and fight back against the demons for their own survival. The protagonist is one of these survivors who teams up with his friends to face this new threat head-on.

What makes this RPG special? To start, Devil Survivor 2 is still similar to most traditional RPGs; you’ll be exploring areas, progressing through quests and fighting enemies along the way. However what sets it apart are its mechanics where players can combine two or more demons to create even stronger ones! That’s not all though as players will also team up with other characters during combat (up to 4 human controlled combatants) which adds an additional layer of strategy to each battle.

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 is scheduled to release February 15th in North America.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX (For Playstation 3)

After Donald and Goofy come searching for the king yet again, Sora, the key bearer from Disney’s “Fantasia”, finds himself joining forces with his friends and venturing off to strange worlds inhabited by even stranger enemies!

What makes this RPG special? The story may be a bit confusing at time (especially if you haven’t played any of the games before) but that doesn’t take away from what many consider one of the best RPG franchises around! If you enjoy games like Final Fantasy or have been a fan on anything related to Disney then this might be a good place to start.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX is scheduled to release March 14th in North America and March 28th in Europe.

Realated Post: 10 Games Like Lord Of The Rings Battle For Middle Earth

BioShock Infinite (For Playstation 3, Xbox 360)

In 1912 a young woman named Elizabeth arrives from another dimension aboard an immense flying city known as Columbia. This city wasn’t always a flying utopia though as it fell from the sky in spectacular fashion after its dark secrets were exposed to the world. Just like Booker, players must now work their way through Columbia and discover what truly happened while fighting against Elizabeth’s former “guardian”.

What makes this RPG special? The game takes place in an alternate 1912 where humans can fly, robotic police forces are common and zeppelins litter the skies. Even with all these fantastical ideas within this universe players will still find themselves facing off against plenty of classic RPG creatures like mutated rats, blood thirsty crows and shadowy assassins. Nevertheless while some may argue BioShock Infinite isn’t exactly an RPG; the game certainly has plenty of RPG elements to make it one.

BioShock Infinite is scheduled to release March 26th in North America and March 29th in Europe.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning (For Playstation 3, Xbox 360)

The world of Amalur was forged by The Tuatha Deohn, a race of godlike beings who created a paradise to rule over. Of course peace never lasts as dark forces soon invade the land and corrupt everything that once was pure.

What makes this RPG special? Players can choose from one of 10 unique classes with plenty of skills available for each, they can even create their own class by customizing its attributes and abilities. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is also a fully open world game where players can explore each area as they please, doing quests and hunting monsters along the way.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD (Nintendo Wii U)

During a fierce storm Link’s sister is snatched away into the forest of Outset Island. Players must then set out on a grand adventure to recover her while becoming familiar with new items, enemies and bosses.

What makes this RPG special? The game takes place in many familiar areas like forests, dungeons and castles while also introducing several new ones like Dragon Roost Island and The Forbidden Fortress. There are also plenty of side quests to take up if players get tired of the main story, just be sure not to forget about rescuing Link’s sister!

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD is scheduled to release in October 2013 exclusively on Nintendo Wii U.

Rayman Legends (For Playstation 3, Xbox 360)

if Rayman wasn’t already achieving greatness on his own, the limbless hero is now joined by over 100 other characters in what could arguably be one of the best platformers ever!

What makes this RPG special? The game takes place in a magical world where players can play as different variations of Rayman and friends. There are also plenty of collectables and challenges to complete if players get tired of the main story, just be sure not to forget about rescuing Rayman’s friends!

Rayman Legends is scheduled to release September 3rd 2013 in North America and September 6th 2013 in Europe.

Rayman Origins (For Playstation 3, Xbox 360)

Rayman Origins takes place in a fantasy world where the Darktoons have been poisoning the land. Players must then take up arms and recover the Black Lums before these creatures destroy everything!

What makes this RPG special? This is a 2D platformer that also happens to have light puzzle elements, just be sure not to get too caught up trying to solve everything as there are plenty of enemies waiting to kill you!

Rayman Origins is scheduled to release September 3rd 2013 in North America and September 6th 2013 in Europe for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360.