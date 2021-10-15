10 best Games Like What Remains Of Edith Finch

Top 10 Games Like What Remains Of Edith Finch For Ios Android & Her Story – Best Playthrough of Another Indie Game That You Will Love! The game, about an old woman’s recollection of her past throughout her life, brings you to many places where she had lived, with each chapter being a new tale about her experiences in that particular place.

It has beautiful pixel art graphics and wonderful stories, very similar to what remains of edith finch game. The game was originally released on Steam for PC but the developer Game Ace ported it to iOS, Android and Wii U making it available to a larger number of players.

Firewatch

The game first came out for PC and was widely successful, with critics praising its unique story telling mechanism. The main features of the game are its graphics which look amazing on the Iphone screen. It’s one of those games that don’t require high end specs to run your device because it has been optimized well enough to run smoothly even on low end devices.

The game has a very unique story line, where you play as Henry who takes an overnight job in the Wyoming woods to get away from his troubled past. One day, he finds a trail of clues that lead him to believe that someone is watching him and its ultimately up to you to make decisions whether or not you want help this mysterious person.

It is a very thrilling game and shines light on how games of this generation can develop beautiful stories without you actually controlling the character’s actions, but making choices which affect the development of the story.

Virginia

Virginia is a narrative driven first person adventure mystery set in a small town in rural America where a young FBI agent investigates the disappearance of a young boy.

It has an amazing plot that will keep you questioning until the end. The game’s beautiful graphics, sound track and story line are all well synchronized to give it a complete package. The game is very fun to play with alternate endings providing for diverse experiences each playthrough.

Virginia is one of the best games like what remains of edith finch and I would recommend it to anyone looking for an equally good game.

Dontnod Eleven:

Life Is Strange

Another great game like what remains f edith finch which you should definitely check out is Life Is Strange . The game follows the story of Max Caulfield, a high school senior as she returns to the town of Arcadia Bay, Oregon where she reunites with her former best friend Chloe as they attempt to find out what happened to fellow student Rachel Amber, who disappeared six months ago. The game offers beautiful graphics and deep story line that will keep you hooked until the end.

SOMA

It is a sci-fi horror game developed by Frictional Games and is an amazing game like what remains of edith finch. It’s one of the best games for android and Ios devices which you should definitely try if you liked this article about similar games like “What Remains Of Edith Finch”. The story follows a man who wakes up alone on a remote island and starts to question whether he’s hallucinating from lack of oxygen, or if all those crazy things that have been happening really aren’t just in his head.

A Normal Lost Phone

The game has a unique narrative where you discover the story simply by searching through a phone. The main protagonist of the story finds a lost phone and has to figure out who it belongs to. The story is very compelling and you will get attached to the protagonist as they try to find the owner of the lost phone, all while trying to make sense of their relationship with this person.

Oxenfree

It’s a story-driven adventure game that follows a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. The game has amazing graphics and is definitely one of the best games like what remains of edith finch you should try. It’s very easy to play and will keep you hooked until the end.

Home: A Unique Horror Adventure

It’s an indie point-and-click survival horror video game from bumblebee technology. It features a dark and ominous story line which is very different from your usual horror games. The narrative voice of the protagonist changes depending on the player’s input, example if you input something calm it will be displayed in a calm tone or if you input something aggressive it will display that in an aggressive tone. This little thing definitely adds to the experience and makes it more fun to play.

Nevermind

It’s a horror game like what remains of edith finch which was designed with biofeedback in mind, meaning that its gameplay changes depending on your heart rate; the faster you hear, the harder the game becomes. The object is to navigate through a series of increasingly disturbing scenes all from the first person perspective. If you have a heart rate monitor connected to your computer or a smart phone, it will actually show your physical response as you play.

Jazzpunk

It’s an adventure comedy game which has great graphics and tons of fun mini-games. The story is very unique and has some of the best jokes I have ever come across. If you are looking for a new experience then this game is definitely for you.

The Sexy Brutale

The Sexy Brutale is an amazing puzzle adventure game with deep narrative which will keep you hooked until the end. It has unique graphics, sound track and story line which sets it apart from other games like what remains of edith finch. The main protagonist is trying to solve the mystery behind a series of murders that take place during a masquerade ball at the British mansion on the mysterious island, The Sexy Brutale.