10 Games Like Zelda Breath Of The Wild For Xbox One

The Zelda franchise is one of the most popular series in gaming, and Breath of the Wild was one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch. The game brought us an open world to explore set in Hyrule, secrets to find hidden throughout its landscape, and new ways to utilize items for traversal or combat. Below are games like Zelda that offer gameplay experiences in a similar vein.

The World Ends With You

The World Ends With You takes place in modern day Japan which is much like Hyrule, but this game puts you into the body of Neku Sakuraba who must complete missions for the Reapers. Along the way he meets other players who are also completing these tasks, and Neku learns about the dangerous game the Reapers are playing.

The World Ends With You is set in Shibuya which is much like Hyrule Field. There are multiple districts within Shibuya that serve as mini open worlds with their own themes, just like how there are numerous areas to explore in Breath of the Wild. Combat in The World Ends With You uses the touch screen much like Breath of the Wild, and players can use many different items which have specific purposes just like in Zelda.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

While Xenoblade Chronicles X released for Wii U, its sequel is releasing soon on Switch with Xenoblade Chronicles 2. This game is also by Monolith Soft and takes place in the world of Alrest on the backs of giant monsters, much like how Breath of the Wild was set in Hyrule surrounded by a sea of clouds.

Unlike Zelda, you are not alone in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as your companions help solve mysteries, fight off enemies, and traverse the world. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 also uses a real-time battle system, much like Breath of the Wild which allows you to fight while moving within the environment. The game does have an element of stealth because you do not want to alert enemies to your presence, but it is more focused on destroying foes with powerful abilities.

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mass Effect is another franchise that focuses on exploration, most often through the galaxy, which is why it makes sense that the newest installment is similar to Zelda Breath of the Wild. While it doesn’t have Link or Hyrule, Mass Effect Andromeda has Ryder who must explore the planet of Habitat 7 with his friends.

Ryder is often scouting the land ahead, and he can utilize his many abilities to solve puzzles or discover new secrets in Mass Effect Andromeda just like Link does in Breath of the Wild. The game also has a lot of RPG elements which allow you to upgrade your stats so you can handle various tasks more easily. All of this makes Mass Effect Andromeda a great open world RPG on Xbox One.

Dying Light

Dying Light is another title that released in the same time frame of Breath of the Wild, but it takes place in a world where zombies are roaming that must be avoided or killed. The game has an interesting crafting system which allows players to create tools which help with exploration, fighting off the undead, and upgrading your skills.

While you won’t be able to climb walls like Link can in Breath of the Wild, Dying Light does offer parkour style movement that has you scaling buildings or other structures. The game also uses a first-person perspective which makes it feel like exploring Hyrule himself.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD

Like Breath of the Wild, Wind Waker also takes place in a world covered by water which you must explore with a boat. While Wind Waker was originally released for GameCube, it has since been remastered and ported to other consoles including Nintendo Switch. In fact, Wind Waker HD released around the same time as Breath of the Wild which is what inspired its comparison.

The game offers an expansive world with lots to do including quests, puzzles, and many collectables that will keep you busy without having to follow a linear story like most Zelda titles. While sailing the open seas may not be the safest way to travel, doing so allows you to discover new islands or find hidden treasure.

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee is a platforming game that plays very similar to Banjo Kazooie which released on Nintendo 64 during the time of Ocarina of Time. Like most open world games, you can choose where to go since the game does not have a linear progression.

However, Yooka-Laylee is not about exploration like Zelda Breath of the Wild is. Instead, it’s gameplay focuses on platforming elements including jumping or gliding from one place to another in order to reach your goal. While you do collect items, the game is more focused on solving puzzles by using your abilities along with those of Yooka or Laylee’s.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

While Wind Waker HD focuses on exploration through water, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition allows you to explore an entire land mass similar to Breath of the Wild. Skyrim is also an open world RPG that offers you the freedom to do whatever you want without having to follow a linear story or timeline.

You can pick up quests and choose how they play out, join guilds, and even become a mighty warrior if you so choose, but Skyrim has more of a focus on player choice than exploration like Zelda Breath of the Wild does. The game also has lots of other content which you can buy or download for free to help extend the gameplay without having to pay extra.

Minecraft

Minecraft is another open world game that allows players to gather resources while exploring a land mass, but Minecraft focuses more on building while Breath of the Wild is about survival. Minecraft takes place in a world where you can shape almost anything you want, whether it’s creating new items, fortresses, or entire towns for NPCs.

Breath of the Wild does offer some building elements similar to Minecraft, but they occur on a much smaller scale with only certain materials being able to create certain things. Breath of the Wild is more about surviving the environment along with whatever enemies are roaming, while Minecraft has a bit more focus on building something new or improving what already exists.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time is considered one of the best games of all time, and it has a lot in common with Breath of the Wild. Like most Zelda titles, Ocarina of Time also takes place in a land covered by water with temples to explore along with towns and villages.

However, the world of Ocarina of Time is much smaller than that of Breath of the Wild which sets it apart from most other Zelda titles. Ocarina of Time also includes an additional mechanic for travel which allows Link to warp to different points once he gets the ocarina and learns the songs. However, Ocarina of time is still a great game set in a world where you play as the legendary hero and must stop Ganondorf from destroying Hyrule.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is much like Breath of the Wild in many ways, but it takes place on land instead of water. Like other Zelda titles, you play as Link who must collect various items to help him survive and complete quests which will allow him to save the world from Ganondorf. However, Skyrim is mostly focused on fighting enemies and exploring the land while Breath of the Wild has a much more open world element to its gameplay.

Skyrim also lets you explore one massive land mass with lots of wildlife, monsters, side missions and other content to keep you busy for hours without having to pay anything extra in order to continue playing. Skyrim also offers several add-ons which add even more items and quests to the game, making it one of the most engrossing games like Breath of the Wild available.