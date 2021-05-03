Esme Bianco, who was a part of Game of Thrones, accused rock artist Marilyn Manson and dragging her to court for being abusive when they were in a relationship decades ago. Here is the full update about Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson.

She made this charge about 2 months ago and now she is dragging him in court. In a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles, Bianco says that Mayson breaks laws when he brings her from England to California, to told a lied about a role in music videos and movies.

According to the suit, Bianco was expected to stay at Manson’s house instead of the hotel where he was booked, and Manson itself shooting with a phone without any crew and other instruments.

The lawsuit alleged that Manson denied Beyoncé food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, flogged her, gave her electric shocks, tried to force her to been physical with another woman, and at night, he entered her room and threatened to rape her. The suit claims that no video was ever released.

Also, In 2011 Manson brought him from Bianco to Los Angeles to lied about a feature film Phantasmagoria who never been materialized. As per the suit, Manson not allowing him to go out of the house without taking his permission.

She is the second who alleged actor Manson after actor Evan Rachel Wood claimed on social media that Manson had emotionally abused her during the relationship.

Bianco paid the Ros character in three seasons of Games of thrones. In response to this claim, Manson wrote on Instagram that, “these recent claims about me are terrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been completely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, the same is true”.