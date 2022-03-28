GameStop Files Trademark for GameStop Wallet: What Investors Need to Know

Leading Video Game Retailer Gamestop Corp. GME Filed a new trademark that has caught the attention of investors and fans of non-fungible tokens. Here’s the latest.

What happened: A trademark filing was shared from GameStop Twitter Inc. TWTR By GamestopDD Monday.

trademark was filed by GameStop on March 23, 2022 for the period, Gamestop Wallet.

“The purpose of the GameStop Wallet trademark registration is to cover the categories of downloadable computer software for accessing one or more distributed computing networks; downloadable computers for providing an interface between an Internet browser and one or more distributed computing networks.” software; downloadable computer software for implementing blockchain transactions,” the filing reads.

Trademark filing also includes…