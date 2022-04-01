Gamestop Flags Stock Split, Shares Jump

GameStop Corp. (GME) shares rose more than 15% in after-market trading on Thursday, March 31, when brick-and-mortar video game retailer Mayhem Market Darling announced plans to implement a stock split.



key takeaways Gamestop plans to seek shareholders’ approval for the share split in the form of a dividend.

If approved, the stock split would increase the number of Gamestop Class A common shares from 300 million to 1 billion.

Video game retailer Google joins parent Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla, which recently announced an upcoming stock split.

GameStop says the stock split “will provide flexibility for future corporate needs.” Lower-priced GameStop shares may also attract retail meme-stock enthusiasts.

As part of its transformation into a technology-focused company, GameStop…