Top Line

Shares of GameStop skyrocketed 20% on Wednesday when chairman Ryan Cohen, cofounder of online pet supply store Chewy, revealed that he invested another $10 million in the brick-and-mortar game-seller on Tuesday. done- pushed the shares of the so-called. Mem stock at its all-time high this year.

GameStop Shares Soared More Than 30% On Tuesday, And Soared 15% After Billionaire , [+] Disclosure.

LightRocket via Getty Images



important facts