Gamestop stock split: Shares could be more affordable for meme stock lovers

The Reddit crowd’s meme beloved wants to launch a stock split, a move that would significantly reduce the cost of a share, the company said late Thursday. Securities and Exchange Commission Filings

To do this, GameStop will have to ask shareholders at its upcoming annual meeting for approval to increase the number of its Class A shares from 300 million to 1 billion.

GameStop GME If investors say yes, a stock will become much cheaper — because the total value of the company remains the same. It’s split into more shares right now. shares ofThey initially stayed on the news but ended up down 1% on Friday, reducing their year-over-year gains to 11%.

Stock splits are a popular move for some companies whose shares tend to soar at high prices, and they make it easier for small investors to…