GameStop stock surges 25% as retail enthusiasm ramps up (NYSE:GME)

Stock Of Video Game Retailer Gamestop Skyrocketing, Due To Reddit Message Board Traders

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Shares of Gamestop (NYSE: GME, +27% Bullish rally on Tuesday without a clear catalyst, but reminiscent of moves The height of meme stock trading a year ago.

The stock is looking into a session of sixth-straight gains and has wiped out all the losses it has seen this month. The stock moved above the 50-day simple moving average today.

According to Quiver Quantitative, there are over 400 mentions of GME on the Wallstreetbets subreddit, up from 115 yesterday, which also noted a nearly 800K off-exchange short sale on Monday.

Short interest is around 18%, well…

