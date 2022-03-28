GameStop Wallet trademark registered under GME Entertainment, LLC





The registered trademark offers further evidence that GameStop may announce a first-party crypto wallet to go with its NFT Marketplace.

As we move towards 2022, GameStop is setting up all the trimmings for the NFT Marketplace, which it intends to launch by the end of its fiscal Q2 2022. A big part of this appears to be building and integrating your own crypto wallet into the marketplace. Other than third party options. GameStop further strengthened this with the recent trademark filing for “GameStop Wallet” under GME Entertainment, LLC, a subsidiary of the main GameStop company.

GameStop’s GME Entertainment LLC recently filed a trademark for the GameStop Wallet on March 28, 2022, as seen