GameStop’s meme stock has another wild meme moment

people are waiting gamestop bubble To pop for over a year now. Instead, the ailing brick-and-mortar video game retailer posted another record week on Wall Street. Income are down, employee morale is in the pits, But the company’s stock rose from $78 per share in early trading last month to more than $185 in early trading today, following big moves from its new tech overlord and news of its first stock split in 15 years. Physical games are dying, but zombies continue thanks to the Gamestop market Endless interest in casino-style gambling,

So what’s up after all? Here’s an explanation for meme stock’s renewed fury: Last week, GameStop board chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 more shares of the company’s stock, he was the one…