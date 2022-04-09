Gamethread 1: Mariners on Twins

Time: 3:10 Central

Weather: Light breeze, temperature starting 42°, sunny if that helps

Rival’s sb site: lookout landing

Today’s starting pitchers give you a good indication of each team’s master plan for the current season. Joe Ryan is a rookie, something many Twins fans hope will revive an early rotation that was drowned in injuries and poor free-agent gambling last year. Robbie Ray won AL Cy Young with Toronto last year. The Twins, hoping for a deep playoff run, ran even deeper to the bottom of their division; Seattle, hoping to be mediocre, won 90 games and somehow still missed the postseason.

Clearly, Ray is expected to help Seattle overtake Houston for the AL West’s top spot. Last year,…