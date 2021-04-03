Gaming Tamizhan Free Fire ID Stats Winning KD Ratio Monthly Income Youtube Channel

Free fire is a world-famous battle royale game, where content creators, streams and gamers from around the globe, create and build content and showcase their talent. Not only it is an amazing platform for gamers, but also the game itself has so many fun and challenging task. And apart from all this, many gamers have gain recognition and now they have a huge fan following. Today we are going to talk about one such gamer of India, Ravichandra Vigneshwer. Ravichandra aka GT King aka gaming Tamizhan is a leading streamer and content creator in India and create content in the Tamil language on his youtube. King has got some amazing gaming skills and has a huge fan following. The gamer has his own youtube channel and also is quite active on social media. We will tell you everything regarding GT King, including his Free fire Id, Lifetime Stats, Ranked Stats, YouTube channel, Instagram handle, and his earning. So stay tuned with us.

The Free Fire Id of Vicky is 287597612. First, we will talk about the Lifetime stats of the gamers. In the squad matches, the gamer has played a total of 17277 matches and in which he has been undrafted in 3461. His winning rate in these matches is somewhat around 20.03% while in these matches he has killed 48210 opponents matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.49. In the duo matches, he has played a total of 1728 games and out of them, he has won 159, making a winning percentage of 9.20% and killed a total of 3167 enemies, with a K/D ratio of 2.03.

Vigenshwer has also played 661 solo matches in Free Fire and out of which he has won 48, and has a winning rate of 7.26%, with a Kill/death ratio of 2.32 and killed a total of 1430 players. Now, if we look at the Ranked Stats of the gamer, then this gamer has a good record in that aspect too. In the squad matches, he has won 26 matches out of 219 matches in the current season and has a winning rate of 11.87%, with a K/D ratio of 3.16 and killed a total of 609 opponents. In the duo game mode, the gamer has played a total of 20 matches and so far, he has not won any duo match, though he has killed a total of 65 frags and has a K/D ratio of 3.25 in these matches. While in the solo matches, he has played a total of only 2 matches and has not won or lost any of them.

Talking about his social media account, then the gamer has an Instagram handle name,”@gaming_tamizhan_vikcy” and as of now, he has 244k followers on Insta. The gamer has his own YouTube channel under the name “Gaming Tamizhan”. So far, he has uploaded a total of 779 videos. He first joined the youtube channel on 18th Jan 2019 and as of now, he has 2.09 million subscribers. Now, we are going to talk about the Earning of the leading streamer and video content creator. The estimated monthly earning of the gamer is around USD2.9K to USD45.6K from his youtube channel. While his annual earnings are estimated to be around the range of USD34.1K to USD545.5K and his gaming ranking in terms of earnings is 1273 in India. For more latest updates, follow our page.