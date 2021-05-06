Gandii Baat 6 (ALT Balaji) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Gandii Baat 6 (ALT Balaji) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Gandii Baat 6 is an Indian web series produced by Balaji telefilms and Chandravarsha Entertainment. It stars Mahima Gupta, Kewal Dasani, Alisha Khan, Deepak Gupta, Nidhi Mahawan, Zoya Khan among others. This season was released on 21 January 2021 on subsidiary OTT platform of Balaji telefilms, ALT Balaji. It is directed by Afzal Shaikh.

Title Gandii Baat 6 Main Cast Mahima Gupta

Kewal dasani

Alisha Khan

Deepak Gupta

Nidhi Mahawan Genre Adult, Drama, Romance Producer Sachin Mohite Director Afzal Shaikh Story and Screenplay Sancheeta Bose Dialogues Ranveer pratap singh Background Music Aashish Rego Editor Afzal Shaikh DoP Amit Singh Casting Director Ashish yadav

Sachin Tiwari Executive Producer Ashwarya vats Creative Director Baljit singh chaddha

Sulakshana biswas Production Designer Naseem Shah

Pramod Kalekar Production House Balaji telefilms

Chandravarsha Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Cast

The complete cast of web series Gandii Baat 6 :

Mahima Gupta

As : Sarika

Kewal dasani

As: Diwakar

Alisha Khan

As : Malti

Deepak Gupta

As: Paras

Nidhi Mahawan

As : Shilpa

Mohit Sharma

As: Send

Riya R Patwa

As : Sumitra

Kunwar Vikram Soni

As : Parimal

Anjali Banerjee

As: Mohini

Zoya Khan

As : Ruby

Utkarsh arora

As : Shekhar

Tripti bajoria

As: Banita (Boss)

Romita Sarkar

As: Neelakshi YouTuber

Supporting Cast

Narendra Saini as Man in wedding

Anand Sharma as Male Cop1

Aanchal Takalkar as Female Cop

Guru Haryanvi as Male Cop 2

Ranjana Singh as Pinki

Prabhash Kumar Rai as Delivery Boy

Shiv Kumar as Inspector

Release Date & Availability

Gandii Baat 6 is available to stream on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from 21 January 2021. It is a premium series of ALT Balaji and you need to have subscription to watch this season. Other details related to the show is given below.

Previous Season Gandii Baat 5 Available On ALT Balaji and Zee5 Total Episode 2 Episodes Running Time 38-39 Minutes (77 minutes) Released Date 21 January 2021 Language Hindi Subtitle English Country India

