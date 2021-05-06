Gandii Baat 6 (ALT Balaji) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Gandii Baat 6 (ALT Balaji) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Gandii Baat 6 is an Indian web series produced by Balaji telefilms and Chandravarsha Entertainment. It stars Mahima Gupta, Kewal Dasani, Alisha Khan, Deepak Gupta, Nidhi Mahawan, Zoya Khan among others. This season was released on 21 January 2021 on subsidiary OTT platform of Balaji telefilms, ALT Balaji. It is directed by Afzal Shaikh.
|Title
|Gandii Baat 6
|Main Cast
|Mahima Gupta
Kewal dasani
Alisha Khan
Deepak Gupta
Nidhi Mahawan
|Genre
|Adult, Drama, Romance
|Producer
|Sachin Mohite
|Director
|Afzal Shaikh
|Story and Screenplay
|Sancheeta Bose
|Dialogues
|Ranveer pratap singh
|Background Music
|Aashish Rego
|Editor
|Afzal Shaikh
|DoP
|Amit Singh
|Casting Director
|Ashish yadav
Sachin Tiwari
|Executive Producer
|Ashwarya vats
|Creative Director
|Baljit singh chaddha
Sulakshana biswas
|Production Designer
|Naseem Shah
Pramod Kalekar
|Production House
|Balaji telefilms
Chandravarsha Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Cast
The complete cast of web series Gandii Baat 6 :
Mahima Gupta
As : Sarika
Kewal dasani
As: Diwakar
Alisha Khan
As : Malti
Deepak Gupta
As: Paras
Nidhi Mahawan
As : Shilpa
Mohit Sharma
As: Send
Riya R Patwa
As : Sumitra
Kunwar Vikram Soni
As : Parimal
Anjali Banerjee
As: Mohini
Zoya Khan
As : Ruby
Utkarsh arora
As : Shekhar
Tripti bajoria
As: Banita (Boss)
Romita Sarkar
As: Neelakshi YouTuber
Supporting Cast
- Narendra Saini as Man in wedding
- Anand Sharma as Male Cop1
- Aanchal Takalkar as Female Cop
- Guru Haryanvi as Male Cop 2
- Ranjana Singh as Pinki
- Prabhash Kumar Rai as Delivery Boy
- Shiv Kumar as Inspector
Release Date & Availability
Gandii Baat 6 is available to stream on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from 21 January 2021. It is a premium series of ALT Balaji and you need to have subscription to watch this season. Other details related to the show is given below.
|Previous Season
|Gandii Baat 5
|Available On
|ALT Balaji and Zee5
|Total Episode
|2 Episodes
|Running Time
|38-39 Minutes (77 minutes)
|Released Date
|21 January 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
If you have more details about the web series Gandii Baat 6, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour