Gandii Baat 6 (ALT Balaji) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Gandii Baat 6 is an Indian web series produced by Balaji telefilms and Chandravarsha Entertainment. It stars Mahima Gupta, Kewal Dasani, Alisha Khan, Deepak Gupta, Nidhi Mahawan, Zoya Khan among others. This season was released on 21 January 2021 on subsidiary OTT platform of Balaji telefilms, ALT Balaji. It is directed by Afzal Shaikh.

Title Gandii Baat 6
Main Cast Mahima Gupta
Kewal dasani
Alisha Khan
Deepak Gupta
Nidhi Mahawan
Genre Adult, Drama, Romance
Producer Sachin Mohite
Director Afzal Shaikh
Story and Screenplay Sancheeta Bose
Dialogues Ranveer pratap singh
Background Music Aashish Rego
Editor Afzal Shaikh
DoP Amit Singh
Casting Director Ashish yadav
Sachin Tiwari
Executive Producer Ashwarya vats
Creative Director Baljit singh chaddha
Sulakshana biswas
Production Designer Naseem Shah
Pramod Kalekar
Production House Balaji telefilms
Chandravarsha Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Cast

The complete cast of web series Gandii Baat 6 :

Mahima Gupta

As : Sarika

Kewal dasani

As: Diwakar

Alisha Khan

As : Malti

Deepak Gupta

As: Paras

Nidhi Mahawan

As : Shilpa

Mohit Sharma

As: Send

Riya R Patwa

As : Sumitra

Kunwar Vikram Soni

As : Parimal

Anjali Banerjee

As: Mohini

Zoya Khan

As : Ruby

Utkarsh arora

As : Shekhar

Tripti bajoria

As: Banita (Boss)

Romita Sarkar

As: Neelakshi YouTuber

Supporting Cast

  • Narendra Saini as Man in wedding
  • Anand Sharma as Male Cop1
  • Aanchal Takalkar as Female Cop
  • Guru Haryanvi as Male Cop 2
  • Ranjana Singh as Pinki
  • Prabhash Kumar Rai as Delivery Boy
  • Shiv Kumar as Inspector

Release Date & Availability

Gandii Baat 6 is available to stream on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from 21 January 2021. It is a premium series of ALT Balaji and you need to have subscription to watch this season. Other details related to the show is given below.

Previous Season Gandii Baat 5
Available On ALT Balaji and Zee5
Total Episode 2 Episodes
Running Time 38-39 Minutes (77 minutes)
Released Date 21 January 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Country India
Gandii Baat Season 6 | Official Trailer | Streaming 21st Jan | Nidhi Mahawan, Keval Dasani | ALTBalaji

If you have more details about the web series Gandii Baat 6, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

