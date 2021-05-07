Gandii Baat Season 1 Web Series Altbalaji 2018 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat Season 1 Web Series Altbalaji 2018:

Gandii Baat is one of the most loveable Altbalaji web series. Altbalaji app gains popularity because of the gandii baat web series. The genre of this Altbalaji web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the Altbalaji app. This web series released on 3 May 2018 on the Altbalaji app.

Gandii Baat Season 1 Web Series Altbalaji 2018 Storyline:

In this gandii baat season, there are 4 stories in 4 different episodes. In the first story, there is a love triangle. In the second story old man fantasy shows. In the third episode, one village story shows, and in the fourth episode mother-in-law and son-in-law love story shows.

Full Information:

Name Gandii Baat Season 1
Genre Drama, Romance
OTT Platform Altbalaji App
Language Hindi
Release date 21 January 2021
Season 6
Number of episodes 2
Director Sachin Mohite

Gandii Baat Season 1 Web Series Altbalaji 2018 Cast:

Note: Always download all web series from the original and official ullu app. Avoid using pirated movie websites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u,  downloadhub, katmoviehd,  filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza etc. Also, avoid pirated movie and web series telegram channels.

Gandii Baat Season 1 FAQs:

Gandii Baat season 1 Cast

Neetha Shetty, Rohit Chaudhary, Anant Vijay Joshi, Sonal Panvar

Gandii Baat season 1 Actress Name

Meenakshi, Narayani Shastri, Kirti Choudhary, Kalyani C Chaitanya, Mrinalini Tyagi, Yamini Singh, Lovely Sharma, Sonal Panvar, Neetha Shetty

