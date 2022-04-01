Ganesh Acharya: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya charged with sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism in 2020 case, police submit charge sheet

The Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against well-known Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya in a sexual harassment case dating back to 2020. The choreographer, who is known for his work in blockbusters like ‘Bodyguard’ and ‘Singham’, has been charged with sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism. A complaint against the 50-yr-old choreographer was filed in 2020 by a woman who accused him of sexually harassing her after she turned down his advances.

The Oshiwara police completed the investigation in the matter last month and filed the charge sheet before a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Andheri. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Shinde, who investigated the complaint, confirmed to news agencies that a charge sheet was filed on March 14.

The choreographer has been charged…