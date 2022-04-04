Gangland criminal James Whelan shot dead after serious death threats

A young thug who was shot yesterday knew he was in “grave danger”.

Gardai believes that James Whelan, who was named in court as an organized crime gang member, was targeted by associates of Mr. Flashy, a mobster linked to Kinnahan.

The body of the 29-year-old, a relative of Ireland’s first convicted gangland killer “Cotton Eye” Joe Delaney, was discovered around 4.30am in the Deanstown Avenue area of ​​Finglas.

Officers searched a property belonging to Mr. Flashy in the same area.

Whelan, known for his involvement in the drug trade, was once an associate of

The infamous Hood and his gang in the Finglas area.

However, he later hit back at them and took the side of an opponent…