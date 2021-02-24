ENTERTAINMENT

Gangubai Kathiawadi Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Posted on

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime film starring Alia Bhatt In a decisive role. Starring by ace director Sanjay Leela BhansaliThe film was jointly bankrolled by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pain India Limited.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens in Mumbai about Madame Gangubai Kotwali of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 September 2020. Due to the coronovirus epidemic, manufacturers have rescheduled the release date to July 30, 2021.

Click here to know Upcoming bollywood movies

The director Sanjay Leela Bhansali
the creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada
The script Sanjay Leela Bhansali
The style Spy thriller drama
story Hussain Peacock
Enacted Akshay Kumar
music

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Score: Sanchit Balhara & Ankit Balhara
The cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee
Editor Akiw ali
Construction organization Bhansali Productions and Pain India Limited
Release date 30 July, 2021
Language: Hindi Hindi

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Cast

The cast description of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie is given below,

  • Alia Bhatt Gangubai as Kathiawadi
  • Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal
  • Vijay Raaz

Gangubai Kathiawadi movie teaser and trailer

The teaser and trailer video will be updated once officially released by the makers.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Hindi Movie Songs

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi songs will be updated soon.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Poster

for more information Hindi movie news, click here.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
906
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
832
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });