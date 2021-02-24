Gangubai Kathiawadi Hindi Movie (2021) | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime film starring Alia Bhatt In a decisive role. Starring by ace director Sanjay Leela BhansaliThe film was jointly bankrolled by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners Bhansali Productions and Pain India Limited.
Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens in Mumbai about Madame Gangubai Kotwali of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 September 2020. Due to the coronovirus epidemic, manufacturers have rescheduled the release date to July 30, 2021.
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Cast
The cast description of Gangubai Kathiawadi movie is given below,
- Alia Bhatt Gangubai as Kathiawadi
- Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal
- Vijay Raaz
Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Poster
