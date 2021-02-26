Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Colossal Error

A few hours ago, the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped on several social media platforms. The film is based on Gangubai Kathiawadi from the 2011 published book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”, written by writer and journalist Hussain Zaidi. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the titular character in the film, and like the film’s poster, she does not leave the hard-core, street-season vibes, nor does she look like the real Gangubai Kathiawadi. Has Sanjay Leela Bhansali committed a serious casting error?

Gangubai Kathiawadi Kamathipura was a dreaded pimp / gangster in Mumbai. According to the books of Hussein Zaidi, which was helped by an original research conducted by reporter John Borges, we find the beginning of Gangubai and its coming to power. We get to read about how she ran away from home, betrayed her husband, became a victim of rape, took control of a brothel and then became a madam of a disorderly household; And we hope that Bollywood will take the same path.

but Alia Bhatt The poster did not give a hard vibe, and the teaser made the film feel like it was a South-Indian film – lots of aesthetics and an untouchable, glorious hero. Don’t get us wrong, when it is done right, South-Indian films are brilliant; But Bollywood is nothing new in trying to imitate this formula, and it rarely works. And even recent South Indian films have the casting right, or at least, the makeup for the biopic.

And we are not mistaken, however. Alia Bhatt is a brilliant actor, and we believe that portrays any role very much. Her acting in Raazi, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy showed us her acting ability and range. But in a film where the actor does not look like a real person, even if the film is a fictionalized version of real events, this key element can drive away lonely people from wanting to watch the film, especially when people were calling that the actor Last year, for nepotism.

Who knows, Alia Bhatt is a very good actress and has acting chops, even though the trailer seems over-powered to our titanic hero. We will all know about it once we leave the film, five months from now. Till then we wait. There is hope for more trailers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is coming out in theaters on July 30, 2021. Watch the trailer of the upcoming Hindi biography film below: