Gangubai Kathiawadi vs Radhe Shyam on July 30 Bow Clash: Who has the upper hand?

After so many titles are announced almost every other day, movie goers will surely be spoiled for choices in the coming months. Back-to-back theatrical release dates are coming to the fore and the box office clash is an inevitable outcome. The struggle we are going to talk about here is the biggest in the coming times: Alia Bhatt’s’ Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘vs Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’.

Both films are set to release in theaters on July 30 and the box off set is set to fire. No matter whether it is Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘or’ Radhe Shyam ‘, the two are talked about a lot, the anticipation among the audience from their high-profile cast and crew, amazing visuals and storytellers. So let’s start and see which of these is the big title!

Star Cast:

in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, While Alia Bhatt played supporting roles in Gangubai, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raj, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa. The film also has special roles by well-known actors such as Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi. Alia has given many hit films and is the most liked actress in the industry. With ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ she has gone in a completely different avatar and is rocking it very well, as seen in the teaser.

Talking about Radhey Shyam, the film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Krishnam Raju, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murali Sharma, Sathiyan will be seen in supporting roles. Since ‘Bahubali’, Prabhas has become a pan-India star with a huge fan following, grabbing at every opportunity to get a glimpse of his charming personality.

Therefore, both films got equal marks as their respective stars.

Crew:

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is played by the great Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his other famous works. His previous credits include ‘Black’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Padmavat’ and many more. Bhansali has written the film with Utkarshni Vasistha (‘Sarabjit’). Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara have composed the music and the songs have been composed by Bhansali himself. Cinematography is handled by Sudeep Chatterjee (‘Padmavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Dhoom 3’, ‘Chak De India’) and Akiw Ali (‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’, ‘Kites’). The film is produced by Bhansali Productions and Penn India Limited.

For ‘Radhe Shyam’, it has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar (‘Jill’). Kumar has worked for films as an assistant director with filmmaker Chandrashekhar Yeleti. The film is scored by Justin Prabhakaran, who handled the music for the film along with Mithun and Manan Bhardwaj. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, who has given many titles to his credits, has edited and Manoj Paramhans has done the cinematography of Radhe Shyam. UV Creations and T-Series are the production companies behind the film.

+1 definitely goes to Gangubai Kathiawadi for the crew mainly because of the iconic Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Plots:

W Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘is a biographical drama, based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens, Mumbai, about Madame Gangubai Kotwali of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film follows her story as she rises to power and becomes a politician later in life, all on her own patience and determination. The film is about a strong woman who emerged victorious despite all odds.

On the other hand, ‘Radhey Shyam’ is a romantic drama in 1970s Europe. Reportedly, Prabhas plays the role of a fortune teller and Pooja plays the role of a princess in the film. It is also said that conflict between science and astrology will be seen in the story. All of this suggests a mysterious experience that is also determined by the film’s teasers and posters.

Again, both films stand equally in the plot category, given that Indian audiences love both biographical and romantic dramas in similar ways.

Buzz:

Well, both films have run a tight race so far and this category is no exception. But no one can deny that India is a country where male protagonists often overtake women. Given the huge fan following of Prabhas, the same can happen in the case of Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam. Not only this, since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, many star kids including Alia Bhatt got involved in the debate of nepotism while influencing their films. Another thing that works in favor of Radhey Shyam is that it is releasing in both Telugu and Hindi, while Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released only in Hindi, thus increasing the reach of the former among the audience.

Definitely a +1 for Radhey Shyam when it comes in the discussion among the audience.

Therefore, there is a tie between ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Radhey Shyam’ among all of us and it will be very difficult to say who will have their hands up when it releases in theaters on 30th July.

