Ganguly is very impressed with Rishabh Pant, said – that match-winning player – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Ganguly is very impressed with Rishabh Pant, said - that match-winning player - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, who was ‘impressed’ by Rishabh Pant’s game, said that this wicket-keeper batsman is ‘a match-winning player’. The former captain of the Indian cricket team said that he likes to watch the batting of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ganguly said during the program of an online app, “There are some great players (in the country) and as the chairman of the board, I feel that one should not tell who my favorite player is. Everyone is a favorite for me, but I enjoy Kohli’s game, I enjoy Rohit Sharma’s game. He said, ‘I am impressed with Rishabh Pant, because I think he is a complete match winner. Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are brilliant. I like Shardul Thakur very much because he has courage and courage.


Ganguly said, ‘India has immense talent in cricket. When (Sunil) Gavaskar was there, people wondered what would happen after him, then Sachin (Tendulkar), (Rahul) Dravid, Anil Kumble came. When Tendulkar, Dravid said goodbye to the game, players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant took over the team. Ganguly was first selected for the 1992 tour of Australia in the Indian team, but he did not get much opportunity then. Recalling that tour of Australia, he said that the experience there and subsequent hard work made him a better cricketer. He said, ‘I consider the 1992 series a failure for myself. To be fair, I did not get much opportunities to play and I came back from a tour of Australia, but I was young. That (series) really helped me become a better cricketer.

He said, ‘I came back strong and mentally strong. I was not so fit at that time. I understood what international cricket is. I started training myself for three-four years to handle the pressure not only physically, but also mentally. The former veteran said, ‘The 1992 series of Australia tour really helped me become a better cricketer. When I went to England in 1996, I was very strong. I knew what it takes to score internationally. Ganguly, who underwent two rounds of angioplasty at a Kolkata hospital in January after complaining of chest pain, said that he is now healthy. He said, ‘I am fit and healthy and have returned to work. What I used to do earlier, now I am doing all that again.

