gaon ki garmi palang tod web series download TMTywap Movierulz TMTyzilla Tamilrockers TMTyhit Telegram Tamilgun kuttymovies download hub PagalTech

Gaon ki garmi Ullu is an Indian Hindi-language web series from the Palad Tod series of App. Ulu is one of the major TheMiracleTech platforms that comes with unique and compelling content and Palang Tod is one of them.

The web series will be released on March 5, 2021 on the Ullu app. All episodes of these web series can be viewed online on the Ullu app.

Gaon Ki Garmi Palang Tod Web Series Story



The story of the series revolves around the village. Where a cousin comes to his hometown after so many years. Things will change if the cousin kills his aunt after injuring the uncle.

The trailer for the web series was released today by the Ullu app. It is part of the Owl’s Palang Tod series. Cast details for the web series have not yet been revealed by Ullu App.

Gaon Ki Garmi Palang Tod Web Series Details



Title Gaon Ki Garmi – Palang Tod cast Still to be updated The style 18+ erotic type Web series Date of publication March 5, 2021 Online video platform Eye app Language: Hindi Hindi country India

