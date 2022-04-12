Gardaí examine if Sligo killing had hate-related motive

A murder inquiry is under way in Co Sligo after a 41-year-old man was found with “significant physical injuries” in the town yesterday evening.

The victim has been named locally as Aidan Moffitt, who was well-known in local business circles.

It is understood Mr Moffitt’s body had been mutilated.

Gardaí are investigating if there was a hate-related motive to the killing and whether Mr Moffitt met his attacker online.

Officers were called to his home in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm last night.

They were alerted by friends of Mr Moffitt, who became concerned when they were unable to make contact with him.

The scene was preserved overnight and was subject to detailed forensic analysis throughout the day.

This evening, his body was brought to University Hospital Sligo where a…