Gardai stood in search of missing Kildare man Alan Kane after the body was found

Gardai has called off the search for a missing person after a body was found on Monday.

Alan Kane, 42, went missing earlier this week from his home in Kildare, Co..

Gerdai and his family were said to be “concerned for their well-being”.

He was described as being 6 feet tall, of broad build, black, bald hair, with a beard and brown eyes.

When last seen, Allen was wearing dark brown/black work trousers and a matching jacket with work boots.

Gardai confirmed on Wednesday that a search was on for him after a body was found on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesman said: “Following the recovery of a body in County Kildare on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, the missing person …