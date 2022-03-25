Gareth Bale Fires Shots At “Disgusting” Spanish Media After Wales Masterclass

An international break has arrived, so it was no surprise to see Gareth Bale once again in top form for Wales.

The Welshman scored a fine double to register a 2-1 win over Austria to help his country reach the World Cup play-off final.

Bale’s performance came after some sharp criticism from the Spanish press over his minor role at Real Madrid. The Real Man Bit Back – quite literally – in the media in Spain with his goal festivities and his comments in post-match interviews.

Gareth Bale: Welshman sends clear message to Madrid

