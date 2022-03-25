LATEST

Gareth Bale Fires Shots At “Disgusting” Spanish Media After Wales Masterclass

Posted on
Gareth Bale Fires Shots At "Disgusting" Spanish Media After Wales Masterclass

An international break has arrived, so it was no surprise to see Gareth Bale once again in top form for Wales.

The Welshman scored a fine double to register a 2-1 win over Austria to help his country reach the World Cup play-off final.

Bale’s performance came after some sharp criticism from the Spanish press over his minor role at Real Madrid. The Real Man Bit Back – quite literally – in the media in Spain with his goal festivities and his comments in post-match interviews.

Gareth Bale: Welshman sends clear message to Madrid

Wales beat Austria on Thursday night in Cardiff, hoping to put themselves in a play-off against Scotland or Ukraine to reach this year’s World Cup. As he has done a lot…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top