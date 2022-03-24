LATEST

Gareth Bale fires Wales into World Cup play-off final

Gareth Bale led Wales to a 2–1 World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria, which leaves them to play in the final for the first time in 64 years.

Bale made two surprise strikes – one in each half – before Marcel Sabitzer’s deflected effort halved the deficit, leaving Wells to suffer worrying moments.

Wales will now play either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

That play-off semi-final is now expected to be played in June, with the final set to be played later that month.

Bale came into the game with doubts over his fitness after missing Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He also knew that, with his 33rd birthday approaching, this year’s World Cup serves as the last opportunity for him…

