Gareth Bale goals vs Austria see Wales win World Cup playoff semi

Gareth Bale delivered two moments of magic within a game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to help Wales advance.

Bale made a brilliant free-kick to send Cardiff City Stadium into excitement after 25 minutes of Thursday’s play-off semi-final.

He then scored again in the second half when he took the ball from former Tottenham teammate Ben Davies before driving it into the top corner.

Bale had played only 83 minutes of club football for Real Madrid since August.

The Real Madrid forward who had a fitness doubt ahead of kick-off was ruled out of his club’s squad by Barcelona in a 4-0 defeat on Sunday.

But wearing the Welsh dragon on his chest, the number 11 on his back and the captain’s arm around his left bicep, he looked to be in fine shape.

Not more than when he celebrated his stunning…