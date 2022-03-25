Gareth Bale hails Wales display but hits out at ‘disgusting’ Spanish criticism

Wales hero Gareth Bale praised his teammates for digging deep to beat Austria in the World Cup play-offs, but hit out at the “disgusting” coverage of his situation in the Spanish media in the build-up.
Bale made two brilliant strikes – one in each half of the semi-finals – as Wales won 2–1 within a game of ending their 64-year wait to play in the World Cup.
Wales have played in the last two European Championships, but have not played in a World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.
“It was a big game,” Bell said after Wales set a play-off final date with either Scotland or Ukraine.
“We knew that coming in, we talked yesterday about how big the game is and we have to perform.
“We knew we…