Gareth Bale hails Wales display but hits out at ‘disgusting’ Spanish criticism

Wales hero Gareth Bale praised his teammates for digging deep to beat Austria in the World Cup play-offs, but hit out at the “disgusting” coverage of his situation in the Spanish media in the build-up.

Bale made two brilliant strikes – one in each half of the semi-finals – as Wales won 2–1 within a game of ending their 64-year wait to play in the World Cup.

Wales have played in the last two European Championships, but have not played in a World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958. Gareth Bale scored both goals for Wales (Nick Potts/PA) “It was a big game,” Bell said after Wales set a play-off final date with either Scotland or Ukraine. “We knew that coming in, we talked yesterday about how big the game is and we have to perform. “We knew we…

Read Full News