Gareth Bale hits out at ‘malicious’ media after Spanish press label Real Madrid winger ‘parasite’

Gareth Bale hit out at “malicious stories” about him in the media and called for greater respect for the mental health and wellbeing of professional athletes.

Bale has been the subject of attacks in the Spanish media for his lack of attendance for Real Madrid this season with sports newspaper brand Labeling the winger a “parasite”.

He was again targeted by sections of the Spanish press on Friday morning after his match-winning performance for Wales in the World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on Thursday night, with allegations that he was at his club after missing Prioritize your country. Madrid’s match with Barcelona over the weekend. He has managed to play five matches for Wales this season but only six for Madrid.

After the match in Cardiff, Bale said he…