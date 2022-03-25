Gareth Bale: Maligned Real Madrid star proves Wales’ saviour again

Gareth Bale was the most expensive player in the world when he joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for £85m

Viva Gareth Bale. The song with which Wales fans praised their captain includes a line about how he pretended to suffer a back injury to avoid being called into Team GB’s squad for the 2012 Olympics.

Which is why those supporters noted with some amusement that it was the same part of Bale’s body that was blamed for his absence from Real Madrid’s squad for last Sunday’s loss against Barcelona.

It was the latest in a long line of injuries that have plagued Bell’s time in Spain and the latest for the country’s football media.

He may have won four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and other trophies with Real, but according to some in Spain, Bales…