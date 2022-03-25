Gareth Bale slams “disgusting” Spanish critics and tells them they should be ashamed

Gareth Bale said his “disgusting” critics should “shame themselves” after coming up with Mal in Wales’ World Cup qualifying play-off win over Austria.

real madrid star who is out of contract at the end of the season, puts Rob Page’s side forward with an unbeatable first-half free-kick. They added a second after the break and despite Marcel Sabitzer giving hope to Austria, the hosts were knocked out.

The victory put Wales within just one game of a spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Their final play-off games will be against Scotland and Ukraine, who were due to play their play-offs this week, but postponed the game in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Not only this season, but the Spanish media has also criticized Bale. He’s barely painted…