LATEST

Gareth Bale uses goal celebration to respond to “disgusting” comments

Posted on
gareth bale celebration

The Welshman turned up in style Thursday night.

Gareth Bale used his goal celebration on Tuesday night to respond to “disgusting” comments made by some members of the Spanish media.

In a crucial World Cup playoff, Bell scored with two incredible goals to ensure that Wales beat Austria.

Despite the fact that Bale has rarely played for Real Madrid throughout the season, there is still no reason to be surprised, as he has always managed to turn it up when playing for his country.

Spanish newspaper Marca described him as a “Welsh parasite” when he made himself available for international duty despite not playing in last weekend’s embarrassing defeat to Barcelona.

After one of Bale’s beautiful goals, the winger seems to make some sort of comment or gesture…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
542
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top