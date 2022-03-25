Gareth Bale uses goal celebration to respond to “disgusting” comments

The Welshman turned up in style Thursday night.

Gareth Bale used his goal celebration on Tuesday night to respond to “disgusting” comments made by some members of the Spanish media.

In a crucial World Cup playoff, Bell scored with two incredible goals to ensure that Wales beat Austria.

Despite the fact that Bale has rarely played for Real Madrid throughout the season, there is still no reason to be surprised, as he has always managed to turn it up when playing for his country.

Spanish newspaper Marca described him as a “Welsh parasite” when he made himself available for international duty despite not playing in last weekend’s embarrassing defeat to Barcelona.

After one of Bale’s beautiful goals, the winger seems to make some sort of comment or gesture…