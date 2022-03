Gareth Bale labeled him “disgusting” in Spanish newspaper headlines after his two goals against Austria kept Wales within a game of reaching the World Cup.

Wales moved one step closer to their first World Cup since 1958 as Bell stole the show in a 2–1 win over Austria in the play-off semi-finals.

Bale was criticized by Spanish media outlets after he joined Wells after being absent for Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona.