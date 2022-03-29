Share via email

Garioche: Eugene Melnick, owner of the Ottawa Senators, dies at 62

Eugene Melnick, owner of the Ottawa Senators. Photo by Tony Caldwell ,postmedia

Eugene Melnik fought to the end.

And, unfortunately, when their Ottawa senators finally bring Canada back home to the Stanley Cup, they’ll have to take a front row seat in heaven.

Melnick’s family and senators issued a joint statement late Monday saying he died “after an illness he passed with determination and courage.”

The statement said he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

“He was a proud Canadian hockey fan,” the statement said.

Melnyk’s Permanent …

