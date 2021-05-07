ENTERTAINMENT

Garlic tea: definitely drink garlic tea during the Corona era, easy way to learn

Today we have brought garlic tea for you, now you must be wondering who drinks garlic tea, because till now you must have consumed ginger or other kind of tea, but today we will give you the amazing benefits of garlic tea Talking about, this tea works to control blood sugar.

Benefits of garlic tea

Garlic tea is very beneficial for diabetes patients. This lowers the blood sugar level in the body, as well as helps in the condition of metabolism.

Consuming garlic tea can be done to remove body dirt.

Garlic tea can protect against respiratory diseases, it can also be used to cure fever and cough in winter.

How to make garlic tea
First of all, one has to take the utterance.
Boil a cup of water in it.
After a while, crush the garlic.
Add a spoonful of pepper along with it
Allow the tea to boil for five minutes.
Turn off the gas after five minutes.
Sieve the tea in a vessel.
In this way your tea will be ready.

