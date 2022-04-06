garside vs matt live coverage

Harry Garside will take on Manuer Matt in a highly anticipated fight for the vacant Australian lightweight title on Wednesday night, 6 April. Here, you’ll know when, where and how to watch Garside vs Matt along with odds and fight cards. ,

Preview:

Australian Olympic hero Harry Garside’s long-awaited return to the ring on Wednesday marks his second professional boxing fight.

But Garside is not shying away from a challenge despite his lack of experience at the professional level, facing off against Manuer Matt (4-1) for the Australian lightweight title.

The match is closed for Wednesday night at Sydney’s iconic Horden Pavilion, with Garside looking to build on his TKO win over Sachin Mudaliar in his first round.

It was December, and now…