Gary aims to look the brightest at UFC 273 with stars

It would not take a behavioral psychologist to conclude that Irish UFC welterweight Ian Gary is a very self-confident young man.

In fact, if you talk to him for more than a minute, he’ll probably tell you himself.

UFC 273 is one of the most stacked cards of the year so far, but the Dubliner believes it will be one of the bigger stories coming out of Saturday night’s Jacksonville event.

One of the elite fighters, banner names and interesting matchups that adorn the pay-per-view offer.

Petr Yan will rekindle his rivalry with Aljaman Sterling in his bantamweight unification bout. Currently on a 20-fight winning streak, 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanowski would like to underline the growing claims that he is the greatest UFC featherweight of all time when he faces ‘The Korean…’