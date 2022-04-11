Gary Brown, former Cowboys RB coach who played eight NFL seasons with three teams, has died at 52

It’s been round after round of serious NFL news over the past few days. from The Tragic Death of Dwayne Haskins at 24 With the news of the death of Gary Brown, the league mourns the passing of Hall of Fame lineman Rayfield Wright, but without relief. Brown, 52, died Sunday in hospice care in Williamsport, Pennsylvania – where he had been for the past several weeks due to health issues stemming from his long battle with cancer.

His battle against the terminal illness took a turning point for the worse in 2020 not long after his departure from the Dallas Cowboys, where he served as the back coach for the past seven seasons.

Team owner Jerry Jones issued a heartfelt statement after…